WBJEE Result 2024 Date: When Will be WBJEE Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in?

WBJEE Result 2024 Date.
(Photo: iStock)
WBJEE Result 2024 Date: The The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is anticipated to declare the WBJEE Result 2024 anytime soon on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the West Bengal JEE exam this year can download and check their final results on the website by using the personal login details. Along with the result, the officials will release WBJEE final answer key, cut-off marks, merit list and other details for students on the result day.
This year, WBJEE exam was conducted on Sunday, 28 April 2024 in two shits. The provisional answer key was issued on 6 May, and the objection window closed on 9 May. The OMR answer sheets, response sheets to challenges were out on 22 May. WBJEE is a state level entrance examination for students who wish to take admission in different courses like engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and more, offered by private and government colleges.
The exact result date of WBJEE 2024 is not confirmed. However, it is likely to be declared in the last week of May or first week of June.
Once released, candidates can download and check WBJEE Result 2024 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Students can use following login details to check the WBJEE Result 2024.
Application number
Password
Security pin
Follow below steps to check WBJEE Result 2024.
Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for WBJEE 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your WBJEE result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined