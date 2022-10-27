CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Practical Exam Date Sheet for Winter Schools Released

The students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were eagerly waiting for the updates on the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10 and 12. The national education board has released the notice regarding the annual examinations and the dates for the practical examinations for the students of both Classes 10 and 12 in winter-bound schools. The practical exams for these schools will begin on 15 November 2022 onwards.

Students should know that the practical exam date sheet for winter-bound schools has been released, while the date sheet for the practical examination in regular schools (pan India) and abroad will be out separately. The board is expected to release the complete date sheet for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams in 2023.

As per the reports, the theory papers of CBSE 10th and12th Board Exams 2022 will most likely begin on 15 February, and the practical exams are likely to begin on 15 January for students regular schools.