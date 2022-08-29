TS Supplementary Results 2022 May Be Released on 30 August at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Students who gave the TS Inter Supplementary exam must keep an eye on the official website for any further updates. It is expected that the results will be out before 31 August and the release date will be updated on the website.

The TS Intermediate Supplementary examinations were organised by TSBIE and the exams were conducted from 1 August 2022 to 10 August 2022. Considering the previous year's trend, the TS Inter Supply Results are generally declared within 3 weeks or 21 days from the day of the exam. After the release of the TS Supplementary Results, the results can be checked and downloaded on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supply results will also be available on Manabadi and schools9.com. Candidates can keep a check on all the websites for the latest updates. All the information regarding the results will be available on the websites mentioned above.

Candidates must note that there is no official confirmation about the result date and time.