CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates; Know Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has formally confirmed that the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 date notice is absolutely fake. The notice circulating on different social media platforms regarding the CBSE classes 10 and 12 results date is fake so students should not believe it. The board will announce the result date and time on its official website - cbse.gov.in for candidates to stay informed. One must follow the latest announcements on the official website to be sure.

As per the details mentioned on the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 fake notice, the results are set to be declared on Thursday, 11 May. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the date on the notice is false. One should note that the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared soon.