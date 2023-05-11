CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates; Know Details

CBSE officials warn against the circulation of CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 date fake notice.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has formally confirmed that the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 date notice is absolutely fake. The notice circulating on different social media platforms regarding the CBSE classes 10 and 12 results date is fake so students should not believe it. The board will announce the result date and time on its official website - cbse.gov.in for candidates to stay informed. One must follow the latest announcements on the official website to be sure.
As per the details mentioned on the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 fake notice, the results are set to be declared on Thursday, 11 May. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the date on the notice is false. One should note that the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared soon.
The CBSE 10th, 12th result date fake notice contains all the details that an official circular states so it is obvious that people will believe it. Candidates who appeared for their respective board examinations on the scheduled dates are advised to be alert and not fall prey to such notices.
For all the authentic and original information, one should visit the official website - cbse.gov.in only. It is important to note that the board has not announced any result dates as of now.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 online, once released:
Go to the website - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.nic.in.
Tap on the CBSE 10th result 2023 or CBSE 12th result 2023 link on the homepage.
Provide your Roll Number and other login credentials in the given boxes.
Your result will appear on the device and you can go through your CBSE scores.
Download the CBSE result from the website and save a copy.
