TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Manabadi Out at bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link

TS SSC Result 2023 updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana released the TS SSC result 2023. The result for the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) exams was released today, 10 May 2023 at around 12 PM.

The Telangana Manabadi 10th exams were conducted from 3 to 13 April and the board had informed about the SSC Class 10th result 2023 recently. The candidates who appeared for the Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 can check and download the result at the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The students need to attain at least 35 percent marks in each subject and if they fail to do so, they will have to appear for the supplementary exam. The dates for TS SSC Supplementary exams will be announced soon.