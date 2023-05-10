Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Out at cgbse.nic.in: Direct Link

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result declared: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 today, 10 May 2023 at around 12 noon.

The state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam announced the CGBSE merit list after which the CGBSE 10th & 12th result 2023 link was activated on the website and is available for the students to download at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

The Class 10th appeared for the board exams from 2 to 24 March while the 12th Board exams were conducted from 1 to 31 March.

The class 12th result for all the streams have been declared- Science, Commerce, Arts. Students will have to enter their roll number to login and get access to the result.