CBSE Board Result 2023 Date: Where and How to check CBSE 10th, 12th Result

CBSE Board Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 anytime soon. According to local media reports, CBSE Class Board Results 2023 are most likely to be released next week. Though the CBSE Board officials have not yet made any official announcements. After the declaration of the CBSE Board class 10 and 12 results 2023, students can check their scorecards on Board's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
Check below the websites where you can check the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board result 2023 and the steps to download the scorecard.
Where to Check the CBSE Board Result 2023 For 10th & 12th?
Here are the websites where students can check the CBSE Board Result 2023:
1. cbse.gov.in
How to Download CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2023?
Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE Board at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links under the 'Results' section.
A new page will open and you will enter your Class 10th or Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
Tap on 'Submit' button and the CBSE 10th or Class 12th results 2023 will appear on the screen
You can check and download the CBSE class 10 and 12 result 2023 and take a printout for future use.
The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board exams 2023 were conducted from February to April 2023. The exams were conducted from 15 February to 21 March for Class 10 and till 5 April 5 for Class 12. This year more than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2023.
While 21,86,940 students appeared for the Class X exams, 16,96,770 students appeared for the Class XII exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)