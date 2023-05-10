TS SSC Results 2023 Manabadi Date, Time: Steps to Download Telangana 10th Result

TS SSC Result 2023 to be released today, 12PM
(Photo: The Quint)
TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana conducted the TS SSC, the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) exams from 3 to 13 April in a single shift and now the students await the TS SSC 2023 result. The exam was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12 PM.
This year around 5 lakh students appeared for Telangana Class 10 board examination and these students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates. Check the date, time and steps to download the 10th result 2023.
The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be released today, 10 May 2023 at 12 PM and the scorecard will be available on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Visit the official website at
On the homepage, click on the TS SSC Result 2023 link
Enter your TS SSC Hall ticket number to login
The TS SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen
You can check and download the result
Take a print out for the future use
Students need to secure at least a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to pass the TS SSC 10th exam 2023 and students who will not be able to clear the exam at first attempt can appear for the supplementary exams, the date for which will be announced soon.
