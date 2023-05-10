TS SSC Results 2023 Manabadi Date, Time: Steps to Download Telangana 10th Result

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana conducted the TS SSC, the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) exams from 3 to 13 April in a single shift and now the students await the TS SSC 2023 result. The exam was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12 PM.

This year around 5 lakh students appeared for Telangana Class 10 board examination and these students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates. Check the date, time and steps to download the 10th result 2023.