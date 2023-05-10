TS SSC Results 2023 Manabadi Date, Time: Steps to Download Telangana 10th Result

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TS SSC Results 2023 Manabadi Date, Time: Steps to Download Telangana 10th Result

The Telangana TS SSC 10th result date and time is mentioned below. Download result at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC Result 2023 to be released today, 12PM

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana conducted the TS SSC, the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) exams from 3 to 13 April in a single shift and now the students await the TS SSC 2023 result. The exam was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12 PM.

This year around 5 lakh students appeared for Telangana Class 10 board examination and these students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates. Check the date, time and steps to download the 10th result 2023.

TS SSC Results 2023 Date & Time

The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be released today, 10 May 2023 at 12 PM and the scorecard will be available on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Steps to Download TS SSC Results 2023

  1. Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the TS SSC Result 2023 link

  3. Enter your TS SSC Hall ticket number to login

  4. The TS SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen

  5. You can check and download the result

  6. Take a print out for the future use

Students need to secure at least a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to pass the TS SSC 10th exam 2023 and students who will not be able to clear the exam at first attempt can appear for the supplementary exams, the date for which will be announced soon.

