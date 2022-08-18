BITSAT 2022 Direct Admission Registration Begins: Apply on Website; Last Date

BITSAT 2022 direct admissions officially started on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has officially begun the registrations for the BITSAT 2022 direct admissions. Interested candidates who've topped the Board exams 2022 can start applying on the official registration website for admission to the integrated first-degree programmes at BITS. Candidates are requested to visit bitsadmission.com to apply for BITSAT 2022. The registration process will take place online only via the aforementioned website.
The last date to fill out the BITSAT 2022 direct admission registration form is 31 August 2022. BITS Pilani has updated every information regarding the registration process on the website so the candidates must visit bitsadmission.com to know the latest details.
The BITSAT 2022 direct admission exam date will be notified soon by BITS Pilani on the website for the candidates.
Any registrations after the deadline will not be accepted, as per the latest official details. To know more about the registration date and eligibility criteria, one should visit bitsadmission.com.
After completing the registration process successfully, one should keep a close eye on the website to know the exam date, and other important information from BITS Pilani.
Here are the steps that all the interested candidates should follow to apply for the BITSAT 2022 direct admissions online:
Visit bitsadmission.com.
Click on the link that states 'BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2022' on the homepage.
Go through the instructions carefully and fill out the form with the required details.
Upload scanned copies of the documents mentioned as per the measurements and pay the application fee online.
Verify all the details and then click on submit.
Download the confirmation page from the website and save a copy of the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)