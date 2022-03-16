BITSAT 2022 Application Process Begins: Exam Date & Last Date for Registration
The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, commenced its the application process of BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 on Monday, 14 March.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for BITSAT 2022 can do so on the official website of BITS: bitsadmission.com.
The last date to apply for BITSAT 2022 is 21 May.
BITSAT 2022 Exam Dates
BITSAT 2022 will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 20 to 26 June, while the second session is scheduled to be held from 22 to 26 July.
Candidates must note that the above-mentioned dates are tentative.
How To Apply for BITSAT 2022 Exam?
Go to the official website of BITSAT: bitsadmission.com.
Click on 'Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Read the instructions carefully and click on 'Allow Me to Apply Online'.
Click on 'New Registration'.
Enter your personal details and proceed.
Login using your registered credentials and fill up the online application form.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.
About BITSAT
BITSAT is a computer-based online test for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS' Pilani campus, KK Birla Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.
For eligibility criteria and other details about BITSAT 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
