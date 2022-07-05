BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Began on 4 July, Details Here

registration for BITSAT Session 2 Exam has begun.
(Photo: iStock)
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has begun the registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examination. The registrations began yesterday itself, 4 July 2022.
The application form for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 is available on the official website at bitsadmission.com. Candidates who have already appeared and passed the BITSAT session 1 exam can register for the BITSAT session2 exam.
The last date to apply for BITSAT session 2 exam is 20 July. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be held in online mode from 3 to 7 August.
Students who didn't pay the online registration fee for separate session 1 and session 2 are required to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate).
Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com
On the homepage, click on the link "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"
You will have to enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.
Read all the instructions carefully and then fill the form.
Submit your personal, academic, and communication details.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the BITSAT application fee