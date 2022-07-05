BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Began on 4 July, Details Here

BITSAT registrations began yesterday itself, know how can you register for the session 2 exam.
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

registration for BITSAT Session 2 Exam has begun.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has begun the registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examination. The registrations began yesterday itself, 4 July 2022.

The application form for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 is available on the official website at bitsadmission.com. Candidates who have already appeared and passed the BITSAT session 1 exam can register for the BITSAT session2 exam.

The last date to apply for BITSAT session 2 exam is 20 July. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be held in online mode from 3 to 7 August.
Students who didn't pay the online registration fee for separate session 1 and session 2 are required to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate).

How to Apply for BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Exam?

  • Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

  • On the homepage, click on the link "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"

  • You will have to enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.

  • Read all the instructions carefully and then fill the form.

  • Submit your personal, academic, and communication details.

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Pay the BITSAT application fee

