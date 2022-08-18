NEET Answer Key 2022 Likely Today: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Know Result Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET Answer Key 2022 soon on the official website. As per the latest details available, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be declared today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022. Once the answer key is declared, candidates can download it from the official websites – neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The NEET UG 2022 Result date will be declared after the answer keys are officially out on the site.

The NTA has not revealed any information regarding the NEET Answer Key 2022 release date. The local media reports suggest that the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be declared on Thursday. All the latest details regarding the answer key and the NEET Result 2022 will be available on neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in, so the candidates should stay alert.