NEET Answer Key 2022 Likely Today: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Know Result Details

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to release on 18 August, on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET Answer Key 2022 soon on the official website. As per the latest details available, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be declared today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022. Once the answer key is declared, candidates can download it from the official websites – neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The NEET UG 2022 Result date will be declared after the answer keys are officially out on the site.
The NTA has not revealed any information regarding the NEET Answer Key 2022 release date. The local media reports suggest that the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be declared on Thursday. All the latest details regarding the answer key and the NEET Result 2022 will be available on neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in, so the candidates should stay alert.
Once the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is formally released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against it. The NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared later, based on the objections raised by the students.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 was formally conducted on 17 July 2022 for all the candidates who registered for the exam. Candidates are waiting for the answer key and result to release so that they can check their scores.
Candidates are requested to download the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key from the official website once it is released by the agency. They can calculate their probable scores before the results are out.
Here are the simple steps that the candidates should follow to download the NEET Answer Key 2022 online:
Go to neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the homepage.
Key in your login details on the provided space to view the answer key.
The NEET Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on your computer/mobile screen.
Download the key from the website.
Raise objections against it if there are any within the deadline mentioned in the NTA notice.