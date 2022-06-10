BITSAT 2022 Exam Registration Deadline Extended: Here's How To Apply

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022. Eligible candidates willing to apply for BITSAT 2022, now have to fill out their application forms by Sunday, 12 June 2022.

"The deadline for receiving online applications for BITSAT-2022 along with fee payment is now extended till June 12, 2022," Earlier, the last date to apply online was on Friday, 10 June 2022.