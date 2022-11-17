BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Soon: When & Where to Check; Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to announce the BPSC result 2022 for the 67th CCE prelims exam on their official website soon. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam should note that the result was scheduled to release on 14 November. However, it was not released on that day. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result 2022 to release on bpsc.bih.nic.in so they can check their scores.

Candidates should note that the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result 2022 will be declared soon on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in. They are requested to keep a close eye on the website for all the latest details on the result. The commission has not yet announced the new result date and time.