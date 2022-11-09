TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2022 Result Released on tnpsc.gov.in, Steps to Download

The result for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services/ Group-IIA Services) 2022 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and were waiting for the results can check and download the scorecards from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 2 prelim exam 2022 was conducted on 21 May 2022, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. TNPSC has notified about a total of 5413 vacant posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The organization has released the result along with the merit list with the names and roll numbers of candidates who are eligible for the Main exam.