Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 for Practical Exams Today: How to Download

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will be released today, 19 December.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will officially release the Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 today, Monday, 19 December 2022. It is important to note that the admit card will be declared for practical examinations of Class 12. The Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 for practical exams will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets as soon as they are released on the aforementioned website. They must be alert today to know more about the admit card.
Candidates preparing to appear for the Class 12 practical examinations must download the Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 on time. The admit card is an important document that one should carry on exam day. All the latest details about the hall tickets are available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for interested candidates who want to stay updated.
The head of the educational institutes can download the admit cards and hand them over to the candidates sitting for the Class 12 practical exams. All the details are available online for candidates to check.
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Bihar BSEB Class 12 practical examinations will be held across the state from 10 January to 20 January 2023.
The written exams are set to be conducted from 1 February to 12 February 2023 across various examination centres in the state. You must download the admit cards before the practical exams begin on the scheduled date.
To know more about the exam dates and other details, you must check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in carefully for the latest updates.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 online:
Go to the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 link on the homepage.
Enter your login details carefully and cross-check before submitting them.
The admit card will open on your device.
Check the details on the admit card carefully and download it from the website.
Keep a hard copy of the hall ticket and carry it during the examinations.
