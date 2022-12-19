RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for Group B Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade 2022 Admit Card released on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the Group B examinations. Candidates who have registered for the RPSC 2nd Grade Group B exams can download the admit card from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. We have brought the important details and the steps to download the RPSC Grade II Admit Cards 2022.
RPSC 2nd-grade exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 11:30 PM and the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.
The RPSC Grade II Group B examinations will be conducted on 21 and 23 December 2022.
The candidates will have to visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSO portal
A new tab will open in which you can enter your credentials to login.
You then have to click on the link for RPSC Grade 2 Admit Cards 2022
Your RPSC Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a print out for future references
RPSC 2nd Grade exams for group A- 21 December 2022
RPSC 2nd grade 2022 exams for Group B- 22 to 23 December 2022
RPSC 2nd Grade Group C exams- 24 to 27 December 2022.
All the exams will be conducted in two shifts. First shift will be from 9 AM to 11.30 AM while the second shift will be from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.
