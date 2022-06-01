SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: Tentative Date and Time

Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA is all set to announce the Assam HSLC Result 2022. The date and time for the release of results will be announced soon. As per the sources from SEBA, the board will be announcing the HSLC results date and time this week itself.

The students who appeared for HSLC, Assam 2022 exams can stay updated and later check the result at the official website sebaonline.org.

If sources are to be believed, SEBA, Assam HSLC Result 2022 is expected to be out in the 1st week of June or the 2nd week of June. Earlier, the students were informed that SEBA will announce HSLC Results 2022 this week (1st week of June).

However, there are no further updates as of yet and the result announcement date has been shifted to next week.