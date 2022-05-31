NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results Declared

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has officially announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams today, on Tuesday, 31 May 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exams and were eagerly waiting to check their scores can finally go through the results. The board has declared the NBSE High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2022 on the official website for the students.

The website that the candidates need to visit to check their respective scores is nbsenl.edu.in. The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) updates all the latest details on the official website for the students to access. They can check the website for the latest updates on the exam and download the results as well for future reference.