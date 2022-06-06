Kerala SSLC 10TH Result 2022 Date Announced: Check Time, Details on the Website

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has decided to release the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 this week. According to the announcement made by the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 has been decided to release on 10 June 2022. Candidates interested to check the scores can finally go through the results once they are officially released on the website. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will update every detail on the official website for the candidates to check.

The official website that the candidates need to visit on 10 June 2022 to check the result is keralaresult.nic.in. They can also download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 from the website after checking the scores. Another website that the candidates can use to access the result is the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.