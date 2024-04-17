AP SSC Result 2024 Date: AP SSC 10th Results Soon; How To Download Scorecards

The AP SSC Result 2024 Manabadi for Class 10 exams will be declared soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BSEAP is expected to announce the AP SSC Result 2024 by 25 April. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exam on the scheduled dates can check and download the AP SSC 10th results Manabadi from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, once released. All concerned students should be alert and keep a close eye on the aforementioned site. The results link will be activated as soon as the board announces them.
Candidates are eagerly waiting for the AP SSC Result 2024 to be declared. They want to check their scores for the Class 10 board exam. The AP SSC 10th results Manabadi link will be activated on two websites - bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. The exact date and time of the scorecards will be released online so that candidates can stay ready.
All concerned students should keep their login credentials handy before checking the Class 10 exam marks. You can go through the scorecards after entering the registration ID. Verify the personal details printed on the result carefully.
According to the latest details, the AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Manabadi date is tentative. The exact date will be announced by the officials soon so stay alert.
The exam was held in a single shift on all days. The timings were from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. For some papers, it was from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm.
Approximately, seven lakh candidates registered themselves for the Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th exam this year. They should keep updating the official website for important announcements.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the AP SSC Result 2024 Manabadi online:
Go to the official website of the BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in.
Click on the option "AP SSC 10th Result 2024" on the homepage.
A new page will display on your screen and you can enter the credentials.
The AP SSC result will open on a new page.
Download the Class 10 result and check your scores.
