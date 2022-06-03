AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Released: BSEAP 10TH Result Details, Check Site

AP SSC Result 2022 will release on 4 June 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) has officially announced the AP SSC Result 2022 release date and time as per the latest media reports. According to the latest updates, AP SSC Class 10th Result 2022 is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, Saturday, 4 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam should also note that the result will release around 11 a.m. according to the media reports. The students should take note of the date and time.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the AP SSC 10th Result 2022 on the official websites – bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com once the board officially releases them on the website. They can also download the result from the website for future reference. Everybody should remember the result will release on 4 June 2022 at 11 am.
The AP SSC 10th Result 2022 links will be activated on both websites once the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) officially releases them on the scheduled date and time.
Candidates are requested to keep checking the official websites - bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com for all the latest details and updates on the result.
Now the students are patiently waiting for the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) to officially declare the AP SSC 10th Result 2022 so that they can check their scores.
Here are a few simple steps that all the candidates need to follow to check the AP SSC Result 2022 online, once released by the board:
Go to the official websites – bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com.
Click on the link that states AP SSC 10th Result 2022 on the homepage of the site.
Enter your login credentials to view the AP SSC Result 2022.
The AP SSC 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen of your device.
Check all the details on the result and click on download.
Candidates can also take a printout of the same for the future.
