AP Board SSC, Intermediate Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Declared

Thousands of students had been eagerly waiting for the AP board SSC and Intermediate board exams date sheet as the exams got cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

However, in 2022, The AP Education Minister, Mr Audimulapu Suresh himself stressed on the fact that it is necessary to conduct the board exams and think about the future of the students.

He also said that students and parents must not worry as the AP board exams will be conducted in line with all the COVID-19 safety protocols.