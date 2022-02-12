AP Board SSC, Intermediate Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Declared
The date sheet for the Andhra Pradesh board, SSC and Intermediate Board Exams has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Government.
According to reports, the AP Intermediate exam 2022 shall commence on 8 April 2022 and continue till 28 April 2022.
On the other hand, the AP SSC exams 2022 shall begin on 2 May 2022 and continue till 13 May 2022.
Thousands of students had been eagerly waiting for the AP board SSC and Intermediate board exams date sheet as the exams got cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19.
However, in 2022, The AP Education Minister, Mr Audimulapu Suresh himself stressed on the fact that it is necessary to conduct the board exams and think about the future of the students.
He also said that students and parents must not worry as the AP board exams will be conducted in line with all the COVID-19 safety protocols.
As mentioned before the AP board first year intermediate exam shall commence on 8 April 2022. The first paper shall be the Second Language Subject whereas the final/ last paper shall be of Modern Language and Geography.
Please check below the detailed subject wise date sheet for the AP Inter first year exams.
|Date
|Subject
|April 8, 2022
|Second language paper-1.
|April 11, 2022
|English paper-1.
|April 13, 2022
|Mathematics paper-1 A, Botany paper-1 and Civics paper-1.
|April 18, 2022
|Mathematics paper-1 B, Zoology paper-1 and History paper-1.
|April 20, 2022
|Physics paper-1 and Economics paper-1.
|April 22, 2022
|Chemistry paper-1, Commerce paper-1, Sociology paper-1 and fine arts/music paper-1.
|April 25, 2022
|Public administration paper-1, Logic paper-1, Bridge course mathematics paper-1 (for BPC students).
|April 27, 2022
|Modern language paper-1 and Geography paper-1.
Candidates from class 12 must note that the Ethics and Human Values exam shall be conducted on 7 March 2022 (10:00 AM to 01:00 PM).
Consequently, the Environmental Education exam shall be held on 9 March 2022 (09:00 AM to 01:00 PM).
|Date
|Subject
|April 9, 2022
|Second language paper-2.
|April 12, 2022
|English paper-2.
|April 16, 2022
|Mathematics paper-2 A, Botany paper-2 and Civics paper-2.
|April 19, 2022
|Mathematics paper-2 B, Zoology paper-2 and History paper-2.
|April 21, 2022
|Physics paper-2 and Economics paper-2.
|April 23, 2022
|Chemistry paper-2, Commerce paper-2, Sociology paper-2 and fine arts/music paper-2.
|April 26, 2022
|Public administration paper-2, Logic paper-2, Bridge course mathematics paper-2 (for BPC students).
|April 28, 2022
|Modern language paper-2 and Geography paper-2.
Additionally, candidates must remember that the AP Intermediate Practical Exams are scheduled to be conducted from 11 March 2022 to 31 March 2022.
Also the exams will most likely be held in two shifts/sessions, namely, 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM.
The Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Exam are commencing on 2 May 2022 with the First Language Paper. Please check below the detailed subject wise schedule.
|Date
|Subject
|Time slot
|May 2, 2022
|First language paper1 (group-A) and First language paper-1 (composite course)
|09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|May 4, 2022
|Second language 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|May 5, 2022
|English
|09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|May 7, 2022
|Mathematics
|09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|May 9, 2022
|Physical Science
|09:30 AM to 12:15 PM
|May 10, 2022
|Biological Science
|09:30 AM to 12:15 PM
|May 11, 2022
|Social Studies
|09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|May 13, 2022
|OSCC main language paper-1 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM and
|09:30 AM to 12:45 pm
|SSC Vocational Course (theory)
|09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
