AP EDCET 2024: Seat Allotment Results To Be Declared Soon; How To Download Here

AP EDCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to release the seat allotment results for the first round of AP EDCET 2024 counselling today, Tuesday, 10 September. Students who have applied for the entrance exam can visit the website - edcet-sche.aptonline.in to check the allotment result. All concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website to download the seat allotment result. You can also check the latest announcements by the officials.
It is important to note that we do not know the exact time of the AP EDCET 2024 seat allotment result. You will get to know the latest updates via the official website - edcet-sche.aptonline.in. Contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the first round of counselling. Review the seat allotment result carefully to see if you have been shortlisted.
The first round of registration for the AP EDCET 2024 admissions was held from 21 to 30 August. According to the revised schedule, certificate verification was also done from 22 to 31 August. It was also allowed for students to choose their options online from 3 to 7 September, and edit their choices on 8 September.
It is worth noting that the colleges will submit the details of the vacant seats to the council on 15 September.
Further rounds of admissions will take place depending on the availability of seats. The entrance exam for the two-year regular BEd and Special BEd courses (HI, VI and ID) is being conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam for the academic year 2024-25.
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the AP EDCET 2024 seat allotment result for the first round of counselling:
Visit the official website of the AP EDCET 2024 - edcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Click on the option "AP EDCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials in the given space.
Submit it and check your scores.
Download the allotment result from the site and save a printout.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).