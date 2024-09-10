AP EDCET 2024: Seat Allotment Results To Be Declared Soon; How To Download Here

AP EDCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to release the seat allotment results for the first round of AP EDCET 2024 counselling today, Tuesday, 10 September. Students who have applied for the entrance exam can visit the website - edcet-sche.aptonline.in to check the allotment result. All concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website to download the seat allotment result. You can also check the latest announcements by the officials.

It is important to note that we do not know the exact time of the AP EDCET 2024 seat allotment result. You will get to know the latest updates via the official website - edcet-sche.aptonline.in. Contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the first round of counselling. Review the seat allotment result carefully to see if you have been shortlisted.