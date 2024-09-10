TS DSC Result 2024 To Be Declared Soon: How To Download Results; Latest Details

TS DSC Result 2024: The Telangana Department of School Education is expected to announce the results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts soon. The announcement will be made on the official website of the department - tgdsc.aptonline.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the website to check the TS DSC result 2024. Interested candidates are patiently waiting to check their scores. You must keep a close eye on the website to know the latest updates.

One should note that the officials released the TS DSC 2024 provisional answer key earlier. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key. It is time to wait for the TS DSC result 2024. All the latest details will be available on the official website - tgdsc.aptonline.in. Make sure to read the official announcements before the results link is activated.