TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Released For Prelims; Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination 2024. The link for download is available on the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination can visit the website to download the admit card.

It is pertinent to note that the preliminary examination for the recruitment of employees for the civil services sector in Tamil Nadu is to be held on 14 September 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Through this examination, the candidates will be eligible to apply for the main examinations.