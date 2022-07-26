AP EAMCET 2022 Results Out: Manabadi Results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET Results 2022 have been formally declared today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022. It is important to note that the Manabadi EAMCET Result 2022 link has been activated on the official website today, at 11 am. The website that the candidates should visit to view and download the results is cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download the AP EAPCET rank cards from the mentioned website.

