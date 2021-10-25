ADVERTISEMENT

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Counselling Process Begins: Check Registration Process

Candidates can register of AP EAMCET counselling on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for AP EAMCET 2021 counselling on&nbsp;sche.ap.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

AP EAMCET Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday, 25 October, commenced the counselling process of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ AP EAMCET) 2021.

"The qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2021(M.P.C. Stream) are informed to participate in web counseling for the seats available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22," reads the official notification.

Candidates who have qualified the exam can register on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.

Also Read

AP EAMCET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It

AP EAMCET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It
ADVERTISEMENT

AP EAPCET 2021: Counselling/ Admission Process Schedule

  • Online payment of processing fee/ registration and online certificate verification: 25 to 30 October 2021

  • Online Verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centers: 26 to 31 October 2021

  • Exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates: 1 to 5 November 2021

  • Change of options for the candidates: 6 to 10 November 2021

  • Allotment of seats: 10 November

  • Candidates will be required to report at college between 10 to 15 November 2021

  • Classwork will begin from 15 November 2021

AP EAMCET 2021: How to Apply for Counselling

  • Visit the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.

  • Click on 'EAPCET 2021 Admission'

  • Click on candidate registration link

  • Enter AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

  • Check information on registration form, accept the declaration, and pay the registration fee.

AP EAPCET 2021 counselling registration fee payment: The processing fee for web counseling is Rs1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST).

For more details, candidates can check the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT