KCET Result 2022 To Be Released on 30 July 2022: Schedule & Other Details Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to release the KCET result 2022 on Saturday, 30 July 2022. As per media reports, the Higher Education Minister of Karnataka, CN Ashwathnarayan, has confirmed that the result will be declared on 30 July 2022. Once declared, the KCET result 2022 will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download and check the result from the official website by using their credentials like roll number, date of birth, and so on.

The announcement regarding the 2022 KCET result was made by the Higher Education Minister through his Twitter handle. “#KCET2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26,” tweeted the minister.