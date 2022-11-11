AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Special Round: Download From Website

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round will be declared today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is getting ready to officially declare the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round today, Friday, 11 November for interested candidates. Candidates who have registered themselves for the special round can check the seat allotment result once declared on Friday. Everyone should note that the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on the official website - sche.aptonline.in by the officials.
The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round can be checked and downloaded from sche.aptonline.in. Candidates are requested to stay alert on Friday to know when the seat allotment result will be declared on the aforementioned website. The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will update every detail on the site.
Candidates should note that the seat allocation and counselling procedures for the AP EAMCET 2022 are being held online by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
Everyone interested to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round should remember that they have to log in to their accounts on the official website.
It is important to note that the students have to either take the seat or give it up before 14 November. They must complete the document verification process in person within the deadline.
Here are the steps everyone should follow to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round online:
Visit the official website - sche.aptonline.in.
Click on the link that states AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on the homepage.
Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, hall ticket number, etc, to log in to your account.
The seat allotment result will display on your screen.
Check the names on the seat allotment result for the special round properly.
Tap on the download option and save a copy.
