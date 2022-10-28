AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Released: Check Website; Details Here

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment can be downloaded from the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Education, APSCHE, has formally released the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment for all candidates. Candidates can check the seat allotment list on the official website to see if they are shortlisted by the council. The website that one should visit to check and download the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment is cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The seat allotment list is also available on the website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in - for all interested candidates.
Candidates are requested to download the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment soon from the websites. They must go through the details properly. All the latest updates are available on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Shortlisted candidates must take note of the important dates mentioned on the official website. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Education, APSCHE updates every detail on the site.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Education, APSCHE has finally released the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment officially for all candidates.
One must check and download the list from the websites, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates have to enter their login details to view the allotment list on the website.
According to the previous official details, shortlisted candidates had to report to the allotted colleges between 26 October to 31 October.
However, the dates are expected to be revised by the council as the seat allotment list was delayed.
Here are the steps candidates should follow to download the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment:
Visit either of the websites - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Click on the Final Phase Seat Allotment Result link on the homepage.
Enter your EAPCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the provided space on the website.
The allotment result will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and save a copy of the same.
