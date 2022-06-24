APOSS Result 2022: AP SSC, Inter Open School Result Declared, Check Website

AP SSC, Inter Open School Result 2022 is available for download on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has officially announced the AP SSC and Inter Open School Results 2022 today, on Friday, 24 June 2022 for all the candidates. Students who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the APOSS to check the scores and download the results. It is to be noted that the APOSS Result 2022 have been formally announced on the website for the students to access.
Candidates who are interested to check their scores should visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS), that is, apopenschool.ap.gov.in. They will find the AP SSC, Inter Open School Result 2022 on the mentioned website. One should remember that the APOSS has officially declared the APOSS Result 2022 online, on the website only for the candidates.
Students need to login to the website using their registered credentials to check and download the AP SSC, Inter Open School Result 2022 that has been released today, on Friday, 24 June 2022.
The APOSS updates the latest details on the official website so that it is easier for the students to know the information and stay updated with the fresh changes.
Let's take a look at a few simple steps that the candidates have to follow to download the AP SSC, Inter Open School Result 2022 online:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the APOSS, apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the active link that states SSC or Inter result on the homepage, under the Quick Links option.
Step 3: Enter the roll number and admission number correctly on the website to log in, and verify the details with your hall ticket.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen once you click on submit.
Step 5: Download the result from the website and save a copy for future reference.