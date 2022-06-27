Assam HS Result 2022 Declared: Check AHSEC Class 12th Results at sebaonline.org

Assam HS results 2022 are out today, at 9:00 am
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has declared the results of the Higher Secondary (class 12) examination on Monday, 27 June, at 9 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the result declaration date and time in advance through an official tweet.
Over 2 lakh students who were waiting to check their Assam HS 12th Results 2022 can visit the websites where the links will be available.
Assam HS Result 2022 students must know that in order to pass the Assam 12th board exams, they need to secure at least 30% marks in all subjects and also at the overall level.
In case students fail at scoring these marks, AHSEC would give them the option to appear for the Supplementary/Improvement exams later.
Visit the official website of the Assam Board at resultsassam.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Assam Class 12th results 2022“
Enter the login credentials- roll number and other details.
Your Assam High School Result 2022 Marksheet will appear on the screen.
Download the AHSEC Class 12th Scorecard 2022 and take a print of your result for future reference.