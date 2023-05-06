AP 10th Result 2023 Today: Know Manabadi SSC Results Time & Check bse.ap.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh is getting ready to release the AP 10th result 2023 today, Saturday, 6 May. Candidates are requested to download the Manabadi SSC result on time. As per the latest official details available, the Manabadi 10th results will be released on Saturday, at 11 am for all students. You can download the results from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, once declared. Candidates must stay informed and alert on Saturday, to download the results on time.

Once the AP 10th result 2023 is declared today, Saturday, 6 May, candidates will be notified about it via a notification on the website - bse.ap.gov.in. They can download their respective Manabadi SSC result directly from the aforementioned site. One must go through the details mentioned on the Manabadi 10th result carefully after downloading it on Saturday.