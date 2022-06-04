Manabadi AP SSC 2022 Results: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results Declared, Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has formally announced the AP SSC 10th Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who had appeared for the BSE AP Class 10 exams in 2022 were eagerly waiting for the board to declare the results. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had announced the date and time at which the results would be out.

The official website where the students will find the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2022 is bse.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education updates all the latest details and information on the website. The results are also available for download on the website.