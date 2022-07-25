AP ECET 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Download, Check Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2022 answer key released for July session on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 answer key on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download and check the AP ECET provisional answer key 2022 from the website to check their AP ECET scores.
The AP ECET 2022 provisional answer key has been released for the exam held in July 2022. Along with the provisional answer key, JNTU has also released the AP ECET response sheets and question papers on the official website.
Candidates should remember that the AP ECET 2022 answer key is provisional and can be challenged if students are not satisfied with the answers. After addressing all the objections and challenges raised by the candidates, JNTU will release a final answer key and that will be non-objectionable.
Candidates who want to check the AP ECET answer key should follow the steps below:
Go to the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the home page, go to the section 'Common Entrance Tests (CETs).'
Click on AP ECET 2022.
Under the 'AP ECET 2022' section, click on the link that reads as' Answer Key (Direct Link).'
Enter your login details including registration number, ECET hall ticket number, and registered mobile number.
Click on the 'Get Details' option.
The ECET answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with any of the answers.
Download, save, and print the answer key for future reference.
Follow the same steps if you want to download the ECET response sheets and question papers.
The AP ECET 2022 final answer key will be released soon on the official website, therefore, candidates should keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
