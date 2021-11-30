ADVERTISEMENT

AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Announced

Candidates can check AP ECET seat allotment result on sche.ap.gov.in

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 Result on sche.ap.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021: First phase seat allotment result of AP ECET 2021 has been announced by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday, 30 November 2021. Registration for the same commenced from 20 November 2021.

Candidates who registered AP ECET 1st phase counselling can check the result on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.

Also Read

AP ECET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It

AP ECET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It
AP ECET 2021 exam was conducted on 19 September 2021 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) on behalf of APSCHE. Results for the same were announced on 1 October 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2021?

  • Visit the official website of AP ECET: sche.ap.gov.in

  • Click on the 'AP ECET - 2021' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Allotment Order & Self Reporting'

  • Enter your ECET Hallticket number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • AP ECET result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

Also Read

AP OAMDC Degree Seat Allotment Result 2021

AP OAMDC Degree Seat Allotment Result 2021

According to the official website, self-reporting, reporting at college and commencement of classwork will begin from 30 November onwards.

About AP ECET

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by JNT University, Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. It was held for lateral admission into second year regular B.E., BTech, BPharmacy courses.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT