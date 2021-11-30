AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Announced

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021: First phase seat allotment result of AP ECET 2021 has been announced by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday, 30 November 2021. Registration for the same commenced from 20 November 2021.

Candidates who registered AP ECET 1st phase counselling can check the result on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.