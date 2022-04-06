CUET Application Form 2022: Registration to Begin Today

Application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, 6 April. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was supposed to start registration for the same from 2 April, but later it was deferred to Wednesday.

CUET will be conducted by NTA for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses offered by central universities across India, in the academic year 2022-23.