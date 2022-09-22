Fee Hike by 400 Times a 'Falsehood': Allahabad Uni VC Amid Ongoing Protests

Amid the ongoing protests of students against fee hike, the vice chancellor of Allahabad University said on Wednesday, 21 September that claim of hike in fees by 400 times was a "falsehood" and promised to waive off the entire fee of all those students hailing from low-income backgrounds and orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students have been protesting against the fee hike, allegedly by 400 times, at the university. One of the student leaders also tried to immolate himself on Monday, but was saved by the police.

Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava said in a statement, shared on the university's Twitter handle, that the fee per student for the last several decades was Rs 975 a year, which comes down to Rs 81 a month.