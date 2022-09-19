Allahabad Uni Student Leader Tries to Immolate Himself Amid Fee Hike Protest

The Chhatrasangh Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has claimed that the Allahabad University has increased the under-graduate fees by almost 400 percent. The varsity admin has justified the fee hike.

According to the Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava, “The fee per month at Allahabad University for the past 110 years has been Rs 12."

"In order to pay running costs of electricity bills and other maintenance, the fee was due to be enhanced for the past number of years. The private institutions are now the major players and they charge exorbitant fees," she added, as quoted by Hindustan Times.