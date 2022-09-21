23-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide in UP's Allahabad University Hostel

Allahabad University.
A 23-year-old student died by suicide at the hostel of Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday, 20 September.
The university, however, said that the victim, identified as Ashutosh Tiwari, was not its student.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Meena also confirmed that the student was not enrolled at the Allahabad University and was actually enrolled at the Kulbhaskar Ashram Degree College, he was reportedly living in the hostel room of the former "illegally".
Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem.
On Monday, agitating students had clashed with the police, and a student leader, named Adarsh Singh Badhuria, also tried to immolate himself using kerosene.
However, there is no proof yet that Tuesday's incident is related to the fee hike.