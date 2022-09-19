Allahabad Uni Student Leader Tries to Immolate Himself Amid Fee Hike Protest

A student leader of Allahabad University tried to immolate himself on Monday, 19 September, amidst the ongoing protest against fee hike.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
A student leader of Allahabad University tried to immolate himself on Monday, 19 September, amidst the ongoing protest against fee hike for various courses in the 2022-23 academic year.
The protest against the fee hike has been going on for over a week.
Police, however, saved him from immolating himself.
The incident was followed by a clash between the police and the protesting students, where police also tried to arrest some students.
The Chhatrasangh Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has claimed that the Allahabad University has increased the under-graduate fees by almost 400 percent. The varsity admin has justified the fee hike.
According to the Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava, “The fee per month at Allahabad University for the past 110 years has been Rs 12."
"In order to pay running costs of electricity bills and other maintenance, the fee was due to be enhanced for the past number of years. The private institutions are now the major players and they charge exorbitant fees," she added, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Last week, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the fee hike by the Allahabad University is a move against the students.
"The 400 percent fee hike in Allahabad University is another move by the BJP government against the youth. Students from ordinary families of UP-Bihar come here to study. By increasing the fees, the government will take away a major source of education from these youth. The government should listening to the students and immediately withdraw the decision of increasing the fees," she said.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
