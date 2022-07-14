Partial Info in CUET Admit Cards, Last Min Travel Prep Leaves Students Anxious

On 11 July, 18-year-old student (who did not want to be named) found out that her Common University University Entrance Test (CUET) is only five days away. “I was shocked to see that I only had four more days left to prepare for it. Some of my friends, on the other hand, will only sit for CUET in August,” said the nervous Delhi University (DU) aspirant.

The entrance test, which is being held across 500 centres in India, is scheduled between 15 July and 20 August. The CUET is mandatory for students who want to gain admission in any central university in the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a public notice on 11 July, regarding intimation of examination city to CUET candidates.

“Ever since my daughter found out that her exam is scheduled for 16 July, she has been anxious and has barely slept,” said the 18-year-old's father. The teenager studied at a private school in Noida, and wants to pursue Economics at DU now.