CUET for DU Admission: Which Subjects To Attempt for Different Courses?

For the first time, the Delhi University (DU) will be admitting students on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores rather than Class 12 exam results.

While students have a myriad of options to choose from, there are some subject-specific requirements that they have to be mindful about.

Each course and subject have their own possible combinations consisting of compulsory and optional subjects that will be considered while calculating merit, explained DU’s Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi.

What are the different requirements? How do you choose subjects for different courses? Here's all you need to know.