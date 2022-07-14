“All of Us Can't Afford Private Coaching for CUET, It’s Unfair,” Say Students

Many students who do not have access to devices or coaching classes worry if they will be left behind.
In the run-up to the first-ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – a single entrance exam for undergraduate colleges – The Quint brings you stories of how students, as well as coaching centres, are adapting to the new pattern. In the third part, read about how students who cannot afford coaching classes and material, feel they are at a disadvantage. You can read part one here and part two here.
Every time, a student walked into the cybercafe in Delhi’s Munirka seeking help in filling the CUET form, 17-year-old Mohammad Masood would immediately assist.
For as long as the entrance test forms were available, he helped fill hundreds. What most students didn’t know, however, was that Masood – who is paid Rs 2,000 a month to work at the cybercafe – is also sitting for the CUET.
Md Masood, a cyber cafe employee, who assists students with their CUET forms.
Munirka, where he works, is a hub of coaching institutes and paying guest accommodations. “A lot of these students are enrolled in these institutes that are teaching them how to attempt CUET. This is the first time this test is taking place. But I can’t afford the coaching classes. If I clear this test, I will be the first person in my family to go to college,” he told The Quint.
CUET crash courses -- that were designed by coaching institutes overnight after the test was made mandatory for students who want to gain admission in a central university – cost Rs 25,000 a month in the area.
Masood gets a few hours in the morning before he begins work at the cybercafe, and a few hours after work to study for CUET. “I want to study B.Com (Honors) at the Delhi University, and get a stable banking job. For my board exams, my father enrolled me in coaching classes that cost us Rs 1,700 a month. Then this CUET announcement happened. Now I can’t afford these tuitions. They cost Rs 20,000 a month,” said Masood, whose father is employed as a security guard in Munirka.
Masood, who originally hails from Bihar’s Araria district, said that teachers at his school – the Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Munirka – didn’t help much as there was lack of clarity on what to expect in the test.
Md Masood wants to pursue B.Com (Hons) from Delhi University.
For Manish Kumar Tiwari, 17, a resident of Delhi’s Kusumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar, it’s been a tough few weeks. His payment for the CUET form didn’t go through, and the deadline ended on 26 June.
Even after the deadline, he showed up at a cybercafe with a relative, Dolly, 24, hoping to fill the form. “I don’t know what happened last time. We think that the payment did not go through. But now, there is no way to fix it as we have missed the deadline,” said Dolly.
Manish and his relative, Dolly struggle with the admit card as they missed the date.
For others like Gunjan Mandal, 17, it’s not just filling the form that was a task. She doesn’t know what to expect in the test. “I can’t take tuitions due to financial stress. My father works in a camera company and mother is a domestic help. They are busy themselves so I don’t know what to do with my doubts,” said Mandal.
Then there is 18-year-old Priya Jaiswal, who finished her schooling form a government school in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar.
The pandemic-induced lockdown that led to online classes, and now the CUET have derailed her plans. She told The Quint,
Her friend is taking private coaching but for Jaiswal – whose father is an auto rickshaw driver and the sole breadwinner of the family – the cost is beyond reach. “All of us can’t spend Rs 20,000 on classes. Many of us are on the verge of giving up because we cannot compete with those from private schools who will be going to coaching classes,” she said.
