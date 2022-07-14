“All of Us Can't Afford Private Coaching for CUET, It’s Unfair,” Say Students

Every time, a student walked into the cybercafe in Delhi’s Munirka seeking help in filling the CUET form, 17-year-old Mohammad Masood would immediately assist.

For as long as the entrance test forms were available, he helped fill hundreds. What most students didn’t know, however, was that Masood – who is paid Rs 2,000 a month to work at the cybercafe – is also sitting for the CUET.