Dances & Car Honks: US Takes To the Streets After Biden-Harris Win

With dances, car honking and parades, here's how people took to the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win.

Major news outlets called the US Presidential race in favour of Democrat Joe Biden, ending a long wait for the 2020 US election results. Social media was soon flooded with visuals of celebrations from around the country as people took to the streets to dance and rally together. American vocalist Marcia Hines shared a “scene of joy and hope” from the streets of New York, where people danced to the Biden-Harris win.

People also gathered in the Times Square in New York as Biden appeared on the screen for his victory speech.

People in Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia city, the last battleground state to project Biden’s victory celebrated with honking cars and cheering on the streets.

People were also found dancing in Washington DC, the home of the White House.

The visuals from the street are a testament of the unity that Biden has often spoken of in this race for the President of the United States.