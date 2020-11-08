Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Change Twitter Bios After Projected Win

Soon after Democrat Joe Biden was projected to be the 46th president of the United States of America, he changed his Twitter bio to ‘President-elect’. Kamala Harris, too, updated her Twitter bio to ‘Vice President-Elect of the United States.’
Several US networks projected Biden as having won the presidential race after securing the key battleground of Pennsylvania, which helped him cross the 270 votes needed to win.
“President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans (sic),”Biden’s updated bio read.
Defeating Donald Trump, Biden, at 77, is set to be the oldest president in US history. After the projected victory, Biden took to Twitter to say, “ I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”
A six-term senator from Delaware, he was first elected in 1972. He had also served as the 47th vice-president of the United States in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.
He ran for president in 1988 but withdrew after he admitted to plagiarising a speech by the then leader of the British leader Neil Kinnock. Biden ran for the presidency again in 2008 but later withdrew from the race.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris had shared a video on Twitter in which she can be heard saying, “We did it. We did it Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”
Harris, 55, born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, became the first American of Indian descent to be named for the vice-presidential post in the United States when Biden chose her as his running mate.
