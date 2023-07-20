'Haven't Stepped Out in Days': Panic in Pakistan Over Seema Haider Case

(*Some names have been changed to protect identity.)

It's been two weeks since 15-year-old Tara* has stepped out of her house on the outskirts of Karachi in Pakistan's Sindh province.

"My parents told me it's not safe. I think this might have something to do with Seema Haider's case," she told The Quint over the phone on 18 July.

Tara is a Hindu woman living in Pakistan’s Sindh.

Ever since news broke out that Seema Haider, a 27-year-old Pakistani Muslim woman, has been arrested in India for allegedly illegally entering the country, the after-effects have been felt in Pakistan too.

Serious threats have been issued to the minority Hindu community by dacoits and religious leaders warning that if Seema doesn’t return, “Hindus will have to pay the price.”

The Quint spoke to locals in Karachi, politicians, religious leaders, and activists to understand how the ‘love’ story, that allegedly started on online gaming app PUBG-Battleground, flared up communal tensions across the border.