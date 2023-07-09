'Don't Separate Us': Indo-Pak Couple, Who Found Love on PUBG, Out on Bail

Four years on, in an eventful first week of July, the couple found themselves in the middle of two warring countries, security agencies, and a police investigation which landed them in prison.

On 8 July -- four days after they were arrested -- the couple secured bail, and Seema could not contain the excitement of living her 'Bollywood dream'.

"Have you watched that film... Gadar? I made hundreds of Instagram and TikTok videos on songs from that film. Is it any surprise then that I found love across the border? I only want to request the Indian government to give me citizenship and let me live here with Sachin," she told The Quint, hours after she stepped out of Luksar Jail in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar.