PUBG, Pandemic, Pakistan: A UP Village Divided Over an Indo-Pak 'Love' Story

Rabupura is where Sachin and his family live, and it is here that Seema, along with her four children, rented a room and lived with Sachin for two months until the UP police came knocking at their door.

When The Quint visited Rabupura on 13 July, Sachin and Seema were not home. Sachin's uncle Birbal Meena said that back-to-back media interviews presence took a toll on the couple’s health.

"The media doesn't let them breathe, eat, take tea breaks or even go to the washroom. This impacted Seema's health and she fainted. We had to rush her to the hospital," Birbal said.

Despite the couple's absence, their love story was all anybody could talk about in the village which had a sea of people who were waiting for Seema to return from the hospital.

Surendra Singh, Sachin's neighbour, told The Quint that people start gathering outside the family's modest two-room house at 9 am and do not leave till at least 10 pm.

"Seema has come and people are here to see her. Public gathers around as soon as people from the media come here. This place is crowded till 6 pm and sometimes even 10 pm. They don't let the family eat, cook, take care of the children, or wash," he said.